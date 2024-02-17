GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Employees JAC demands payment of the promised arrears

February 17, 2024 08:19 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu on Friday said the Cabinet sub-committee should keep its promise to make payment of dues worth ₹5,000 crore towards GPF, surrendered leave and medical reimbursement of the government employees, by March-end this year.

Speaking at the JAC’s State secretariat meeting held at the Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada, Mr. Venkateswarlu pointed out that at a meeting held on February 12, members of the Cabinet sub-committee and officials of the Finance Department had said that the government had to pay arrears worth ₹20,000 crore to the employees and assured that dues worth ₹5,000 crore would be released by March-end.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said the officials should discuss the matter and give clarification on the issue to the employees’ associations. He said if the government failed to heed their plea, the AP JAC Amaravati would meet at Vijayawada on February 22 and chalk out a plan of action in this regard.

The JAC secretary general P. Damodara Rao, associate chairman T.V. Phani, treasurer V.V. Muralikrishna Naidu and others were present.

Andhra Pradesh / education

