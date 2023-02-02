HamberMenu
Employees in Andhra Pradesh urge government to ensure timely payment of salaries, pensions and other benefits

They also want the government to announce a timebound programme to deposit back ₹480 crore drawn from their GPF accounts ‘without their permission’

February 02, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association organised a discussion forum on “employees dues, payments and legal sanctity” here on Thursday.

The meeting demanded that the State government announce a timebound programme to deposit back ₹480 crore that had been drawn from the GPF accounts of the employees allegedly without their permission.

The forum also wanted the government to make payments such as pension, gratuity, and other financial benefits to the retired employees in a timebound manner.

Association president K.R. Suryanarayana said about 50 employee associations took part in the meeting, wherein issues pertaining to the serving and retired employees were discussed.

The forum moved a few resolutions, including those relating to the contract, outsourcing and village/ward secretariat employees.

The government should make payments relating to surrender leave encashment within a stipulated time. LTC, home town facilities, stationary, contingency funds, TA, DA and other payments should be made in a timebound period, the forum demanded.

There was an immense delay in the payment of salaries to the contract, outsourcing employees. The government was requested to fix a date for the payment of their salaries. There was a delay in declaring the probation period for the village and ward secretariat employees. Hence, the government was requested to pay nine months full salary to them, he added.

