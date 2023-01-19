Employees in Andhra Pradesh allege breach of trust by government, urge Governor to protect their financial interests

January 19, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday at Raj Bhavan, and conveyed to him the financial sufferings of the employees due to the “inordinate delay” in release of salaries and pensions, and repayment of savings loan and final claims of the employees.

They urged the Governor to invoke Article 309 of the Constitution to legislate a law fixing timelines and prioritising public financial disbursements schedule, treating these commitments and claims of the employees and pensioners as the “First charge on the State finances.”

The leaders, led by their president K.R. Suryanarayana and general secretary G. Askara Rao, said the disbursement practices resorted to by the State Finance Department in clearing the salaries and pensionary benefits during the last three years have disregarded the mandatory norms in the rule book.

“Not only the mandated monthly salary claims and committed pensionary claims have been cleared with subjective considerations, even the employees’ statutory savings such as General Provident Fund contributions, Government Life Insurance maturity claims and Group Insurance savings amounts, repayments as part of their final payments have piled up, disturbing the retirement plans of the State Government pensioners,” they said, adding that the payment of leave encashment to the retired employees had also been delayed up to one year.

DA and DR arrears

They said financial benefits such as Dearness Allowance to the employees, Dearness Relief to the pensioners once in every six months were also not paid, and the arrears of the Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief were pending from July 1, 2018.

The pay benefits accrued on account of Pay Revision were also not paid and were ordered for payment at the time of retirement unprecedentedly, they said.

Under the New Pension Scheme, the contributions deducted from the employees were not deposited and the contribution due from the employer, the Government, was also not credited to the PRAN Accounts since March 2022, they told the Governor.

“This clearly demonstrates breach of trust by the government, which diverted the money for its day-to-day financial needs,” they alleged.

‘Debiting of GPF Accounts’

Referring to what they called an “arbitrary act,” they said there were withdrawals by the government amounting to a total sum of ₹413.73 crore by resorting to unusual ‘Debiting their GPF Accounts’ without the consent of the account holder employees, numbering 68,020 and without any prior intimation to them, or specifying the reasons.

“This unauthorised and illegal act was perpetrated twice in the recent past, during March 2021 and in March 2022 by the government,” they alleged.

“Despite repeated representations made to the authorities concerned, no inquiry has been ordered and no action has been taken against any erring official till date. The amounts withdrawn have also not been credited to the subscribers’ accounts till date,” they complained, adding that the payments of the claims of employees and pensioners under various heads of accounts had accumulated to an extent of around ₹10,000 crore to ₹12,000 crore, but the officials of the Finance, Treasury and the CFMS wings were not providing any information, even under RTI Act.

They urged the Governor to intervene and “correct” the “autocratic and exploitative” attitude of the State government in dealing with the employees’ grievances.