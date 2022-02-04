Employees ‘hoodwink’ police to reach Amravati

Many travelled to the PRC protest venue by bus under the guise of wedding parties

Responding to the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ call given by APNGOs Association and PRC Sadhana Committee to protest the alleged injustice meted out to them in the 11th PRC, State government employees from Visakhapatnam devised unique methods to hoodwink the police force and reach Vijayawada.

Over a thousand employees from various departments managed to reach Vijayawada by Thursday morning, despite the police trying to thwart their travel by setting up check-posts at places such as Nakkapalle in the district.

Authorities tried their best but they failed to prevent us from reaching Vijayawada on Thursday, said K. Eswar, president of APNGOs-Visakhapatnam.

The employees adopted different methods and even resorted to travelling in disguise to reach their destination.

“Many of us drove down to Vijayawada in our own vehicles at least a day before. A large number of us took the APSRTC buses and many of us booked private buses and travelled under the guise of wedding parties. They even decorated the buses to give the impression that it was a wedding party, an employee from the Department of Revenue said.

Manyarrived inVijayawada in the early hours of Thursday disguised as pilgrims headed for Kanaka Durga temple or Ayyappa Swamy devotees, said UTF president Chinnabbayi.

Speaking to The Hindu, the members of the PRC Sadhana Committee and JAC said that their main demand is toscrap the 11th PRC and withdraw G.O.s related to CCA and HRA.

“We will not budge until our demands are met and the GO s are cancelled. We are asking the government to raise the fitment above the interim relief,” said Mr. Eswar.

The government has not even released the five DAs that has been pending since long, he added.