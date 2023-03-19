HamberMenu
Employees’ bills amounting to ₹3,813 crore pending with government, admits Buggana

March 19, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presenting the 2023-24 budget in the Legislative Assembly at Velagapudi in Guntur district. File Photo: Handout

The State government on Saturday admitted that it had to release at least ₹2,695 crore to the employees under the General Provident Fund, DA Arrears and Surrender Leave. It also accepted that was yet to release an amount of ₹1,118 crore towards Dearness Relief arrears for retired employees.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy revealed these details in the Legislative Council while replying to a question raised by TDP members Parchuri Ashok Babu and Duvvarapu Rama Rao.

The members asked, “Whether it has come to the notice of the government that a lot of bills of employees are pending with it? Whether it is a fact that retirement benefits are not paid so far to the employees who retired before January 1, 2022?”

“A sum of ₹405 crore pertaining to General Provident Fund, ₹538 crore related to DA Arrears and another ₹1,752 crore pertaining to Surrender Leave of employees are pending with the government,” Mr. Rajendranath said in a written reply.

Further, he explained that “no retirement benefit, except ₹1,118 crore of Dearness Relief (DR) arrears, is pending payment.” In all, the government should clear at least ₹3,813 crore.

