Employees’ association favours creation of APAS

Vijayawada

09 August 2021 00:57 IST

It will be useful only if it helps in ensuring smooth governance: Sajjala

The Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association has stressed the need for creation of the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Service (APAS).

Addressing the Group-I officers who participated in the session organised by the association on Sunday, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the association / employees should convince that their proposal would be useful to society.

“The proposal to have APAS should not create a feeling among other cadre officials that it will snatch their opportunities. The proposal should be acceptable to all, in all aspects. It should help in ensuring smooth governance and in implementing the schemes and programmes in a much more effective manner,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

“I am not aware of the intricacies of the issue. But, at the outset, the proposal is good. But, the final document should be convincing,” he added.

Association president K. Rama Suryanarayana said that the direct recruit (DR) gazetted officers occupied important and responsible positions in the State administration.

“The DRs may be from the Group-1 stream or other departmental streams recruited by the APPSC. There are more than 40 categories of services notified by the APPSC that confer direct gazetted cadre status. But only a few are protected and rewarded with time-bound promotion and elevated to the coveted All India Services (AIS),” he said.

This was causing a heartburn among the despondent cadre and demoralising the disempowered officers handling critical functions, Mr. Suryanarayana observed.

Commercial Taxes Commissioner K. Ravi Shankar, West Godavari Social Welfare Director Pratap Suryanaryana Reddy, Group-I Officers’ Association president G. Ravindra, and former Director (Treasuries) B.L. Hanuntha Rao spoke.