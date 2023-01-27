Employees and unions successfully hold back Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation for two years

January 27, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

It has been two years since Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed hundred percent strategic sale of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

But nothing concrete has been made so far in that direction, and there is no clarity on the bidders either.

Full credit for this has to be given to the employees and unions of the only shore-based integrated public sector steel plant in the country, who have been opposing the sale tooth and nail.

Most of the employees opine that that has become possible only because of their unity both inside and outside the plant.

Expression of solidarity

In a rare case of solidarity and cooperation among the various unions — as many as 23 registered unions, employees, eight contract labour unions, officers’ association, and SC, ST and BC associations — have come under one roof to protect the public sector status of the plant under the banner of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC).

“We have brushed aside all rivalries between the trade unions and joined hands under one banner. Even the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a labour union affiliated to the BJP, is also with us. And that is why we have been able to stall the strategic sale move of the Union Government,” says Ch. Narasinga Rao, a chairman for the VUPPC.

Formed days after the Union government’s announcement, the VUPPC has been able to prevent the members of committees such as the Legal Advisory Committee from entering the plant.

“The members have not been able to enter the plant due to the embargo imposed at the gates by the employees,” says Mantri Rajsekhar, another chairman of the VUPPC.

Not only the unions, but, for the first time, all the political parties have come onto one platform to support the employees and the VUPPC.

“Probably, for the first time, even the TDP and YSRCP leaders have come onto one platform and supported our cause during a public meeting,” Mr. Narasinga Rao recalls.

Resolute effort

The resolve of the VUPPC has won appreciation. Apart from setting up a permanent camp near the plant, it has been organising regular meetings, inviting leaders from across the country and across political affiliations, staging dharnas across the city, State and the nation, and organising protest marches. Even farmer leaders such as Rakesh Tikait and social activists such as Medha Patkar have come to the camp to participate in the dharna.

The VUPPC has also mounted pressure on the State government and on the local civic body, the GVMC, to pass resolutions against the strategic sale of the VSP.

The VUPPC members have taken the agitation to Delhi, where they staged protests at Jantar Mantar.

Emotive issue

The move to privatise the VSP has turned out to be a sentimental issue for the people of Andhra Pradesh in general and Visakhpatnam in particular.

The approval for setting up the VSP had been given after a violent agitation in the late 1960s and early 1970s. About 32 people had died in police firing in November 1969.

The setting up of the PSU plant was an aspiration of the people of this region, and it had come wrapped with emotions and sentiments. It redefined the cultural fabric of the region,” says B.V. Raghavulu, Polit Bureau member of the CPI (M).

“Except for the BJP, all political parties are part of the agitation, and we shall not stop till the decision to privatise the plant is dropped,” he says.

What needs to be done

This is the only steel plant that has not been allotted at least one captive iron ore plant by the Union Government despite the plant registering profits. The price of iron ore has gone up from ₹396 per tonne in 1991-92 to over ₹8,000 now, says Ch. Adinarayana, another chairman of VUPPC.

‘The plant need not be privatised. What is needed is allotment of iron ore mines, and waiver of the ₹30,000-crore debt, or its conversion into equity, and scaling up the production to full capacity,” he adds.