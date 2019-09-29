Andhra Pradesh

Employee dies in accident at industry

An employee died in an industrial accident at Coromandel International Limited at Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday afternoon. The body has been shifted to King George Hospital. Police said details of the employee were not yet known.

Meanwhile, in another incident at Malkapuram, a minor fire was reported at Andhra Petro Chemicals near the Dockyard Godown on Saturday evening. Sources said the fire broke out in one of the wings due to short-circuit. The fire was doused by the employees.

