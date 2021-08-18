Employee associations thank Jagan

Representatives of AP Government Employees Federation and MPDOs Association meeting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Tuesday.

GUNTUR

18 August 2021 01:00 IST

A delegation of A.P. Government Employees’ Federation and AP MPDOs Association have called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him for resolving the issue regarding promotions to the Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) in the State.

The representatives of MPDOs association said that there were thousands of officers working in the Panchayat Raj Department in 12 different cadres and added that with the MPDOs getting promotions, the employees working in the cadres below them would also get promotion.

A.P. Government Employees Federation chairman Kakarla Venkatrami Reddy, MPDOs association president Y. Brahmaiah, MPDOs association representatives G.V. Narayana Reddy, K. Srinivasa Reddy, K.N.V. Prasad Rao and Nathi Bujji felicitated the Chief Minister on the occasion.