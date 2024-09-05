GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Employee associations pledge one-day salary to mitigate woes of the flood-affected sections in Andhra Pradesh

The JAC leaders handed over a consent letter on behalf of around 10 lakh employees, teachers and pensioners, contributing their one-day basic pay to the flood victims’ cause

Published - September 05, 2024 03:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,P. Sujatha Varma
Leaders of the Joint Action Committee of Employees, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners handing over a consent letter to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on contribution of one-day salary to the flood victims in the State, in Vijayawada.

Leaders of the Joint Action Committee of Employees, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners handing over a consent letter to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on contribution of one-day salary to the flood victims in the State, in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G. N. RAO

In a show of solidarity, members of Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (APJAC) Amaravati on September 5 (Thursday) contributed over ₹120 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the flood-hit sections in the State.

The JAC leaders met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and gave a consent letter on behalf of around 10 lakh employees, teachers and pensioners, contributing their one-day basic pay to the flood victims’ cause.

The leaders recalled that the residents of Vijayawada stood by the employees during a massive protest staged by them in 2022 and said it was their turn to reciprocate the support now. They expressed their satisfaction over the extensive relief operations undertaken by the government in the State to mitigate the woes of the rain-hit sections and lauded the commitment of the Chief Minister to the cause of people’s welfare.

JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said despite challenges in the ongoing relief operations, the employees must work in a responsible way.

AP JAC Amaravati women’s wing chairperson P. Lakshmi said employees of all the departments across 26 districts in the State had voluntarily come forward to contribute a day’s salary.

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD-APSRTC) Employees’ Union also have pledged their one-day salary to the CMRF in a gesture to contribute their mite in the relief works undertaken by the government on a massive scale.

Employees’ union State president P. Damodara Rao said the one-day salary contribution to be deducted and remitted to the State exchequer would amount to around ₹10 crore. He said copies of the consent letter would also be submitted to Transport Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the AP State Road Transport Corporation Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

