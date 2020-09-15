Empathise with victims, police officials told

A webinar was organised by the district police, on Tuesday to create awareness among police officers on the need to deal with complainants and accused in a responsible manner and to ensure justice to the common people.

Deputy Inspector General (Visakha Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao and Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) B. Krishna Rao participated in the webinar from the District Police Office in the city while the police officers of all police stations in the district watched the programme online at their respective places.

Mr. Ranga Rao and Mr. Krishna Rao told their men how petty mistakes during the conduct of inquiry in SC/ST cases was hampering the investigation process. The police offices should have empathy towards the victims in dowry harassment cases, rape victims and weaker sections in the same way as they would treat their own family members.

The DIG advised the police officers not to indulge in corrupt practices and to behave in a friendly manner with the public as any mistake in the discharge of their duties would reflect badly on the entire police force. The participating police officers were made to take a pledge that they would not violate the ‘code of conduct,’ ensure speedy justice to all complainants without discrimination on the basis of gender, caste and faith.

