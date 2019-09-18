Emotions run high as Kodela’s body reaches Guntur

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the TDP State office here as the mortal remains of former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao were brought on Tuesday evening.

Party leaders, supporters and friends of Siva Prasada Rao, braved the pouring rain, to offer their last respects to their departed leader. Police personnel were deployed in strength at the party office. The funeral will take place at Narsaraopet on Wednesday afternoon. The State government said that a State funeral would be accorded to Siva Prasada Rao.

The body was brought in an ambulance from Hyderabad. Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu, general secretary Lokesh and former Ministers followed the ambulance in a convoy.

The eldest son of Siva Prasada Rao, Sivaram ,joined the procession at Ibrahimpatnam.

‘Dr. Garu’

Hundreds of wailing supporters shouted “Kodela Amar rahe”, as the body draped in the party flag was placed on a pedestal in front of the TDP office. Many leaders recollected their experiences with him— popularly referred to as Kodela— and fondly called ‘Dr. Garu,’.

“This is the most devastating news I have ever heard. Siva Prasada Rao is among those few leaders who answers calls even at midnight. I am still shocked at the sudden death and I am deeply pained by his suicide. It was Siva Prasada Rao who built the State office,” recollected Mallela Harindranath Chowdary, former Sarpanch of Rayapudi. The mortal remains were taken to his residence at Narsaraopet, from where the funeral procession will begin begin at 11 am on Wednesday.