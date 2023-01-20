HamberMenu
Emotional reunion after half a century for septuagenarians of Sri Venkateswara Arts College

They recall and share fond memories, go round the college along with their families

January 20, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The students of the 1968-71 batch B.Sc (BZC) at Sri Venkateswara Arts College gathered recently for their maiden reunion at their alma mater after a gap of 51 years, causing emotional upheaval among many.

Many of the septuagenarians, mostly retired employees having settled comfortably after serving coveted positions in the government and corporate sectors, came all the way to Tirupati for the event, with their family members in tow.

Given their ripe age and the associated disabilities pertaining to mobility, the old students walked around the venue with the support of their grandchildren. However, the youth in them peeped out during the cultural activities. Barring the few who have settled locally, many could not identify even their best pals in their college days and had to make a ‘self-introduction’.

“Half a century is quite a long period in one’s life. Meeting close friends after such a long gap made many go emotional,” observed P. Sudhakar Reddy, a retired professor of anthropology at Sri Venkateswara University.

The get-together idea germinated with the creation of a WhatsApp group to bring the old friends closer. Prof. Reddy roped in retired IRS officer D. Parthasarathy, retired Revenue Divisional Officer A. Dharanipathi, retired government employee K. Gopinath and a farmer K. Chandrasekhar Naidu to make arrangements for the event.

While 30 friends physically gathered, six sent their message expressing inability to participate. The members silently shed tears while paying tributes to 17 friends who had passed away. Buoyed by the success of the event, the batchmates decided to hold a similar event next year.

