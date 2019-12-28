Emerging technologies have profound impact on society: expert

Former Director of IIT-Hyderabad U. B. Desai on Saturday highlighted the pervasive and profound impact that emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, robotic process automation and Internet of Things having on society.

He was speaking after inaugurating the three-day Conference on Operations and Research and Decision Sciences (ICORDS-2019) organised by Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam.

“The opportunities for research in operations and data sciences are therefore immense,” he observed and praised the rapid strides that IIM-Visakhapatnam was making among the comity of second and new generation IIMs.

‘Prestigious conferences’

IIM-Visakhapatnam Director M. Chandrasekhar said that it was the first in the series of the prestigious conferences the institute had scheduled and expressed that this was just a beginning of long journey of collaborative opportunities and rewarding association.

Mr. Chandrasekhar mentioned the importance of data-driven and analytics-based decision-making in the modern and complex world as opposed to traditional, hypothesis-based or intuition-based decision-making.

In his introductory remarks, Srirangacharyulu, dean and conference chair, spoke on the aims and objectives of holding the conference.

The conference will have over 100 presentations and is being attended by over 150 delegates from all over India and abroad.

Conference chair Anirban Ghatak proposed a vote of thanks.