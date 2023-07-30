ADVERTISEMENT

Emerging Karate player from A.P. felicitated for bagging gold in State championship

July 30, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

D. Abhigna Tejjus, a young martial artist from Tirupati, being felicitated by civil society organisations on Sunday after she bagged gold in the third Andhra Pradesh Karate Championship-2023.

D. Abhigna Tejjus, a thirteen-year-old Karate player from Tirupati, was felicitated by various social organisations here on Sunday after she bagged gold in the third Andhra Pradesh Karate Championship-2023 held in Visakhapatnam recently.

Notably, she defeated competitors from several age groups to claim the title. A Class 8 student at Delhi Public School, she attributed her victory to the support provided by her father D. Vinodh Kumar and mother Santhi Sree, an academician. She credited her coach D.C.S. Naidu, who holds a fifth Dan black belt, with honing her skills.

Abhigna said she would not rest on her laurels and has set her eyes on the upcoming All India Karate Championship to make her mark at the national level.

