Emergency-like situation prevails in State: Balineni

Welcoming the support announced by CPI(M) secretary P. Madhu to YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposed State-wide padayatra, YSRC State general secretary Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said on Sunday that his party would jointly launch agitations on various issues, including the one seeking justice to the displaced Dalits in Devarapalli.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy, who was placed under house arrest and foiled the party’s plan to reach out to the Dalits, told the media here that “an emergency-like situation prevails in the State.”

“It is undemocratic to stop us from going to Devarapalli and express our solidarity with the displaced Dalits,” he said.

“Going forward, we will launch more agitations on various people’s issues along with the CPI(M) to expose the dictatorial and anti-people regime of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he said, adding, “When we were in power, we did not impose any curbs on democratic protests.”

Replying to a question, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said it was for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to decide on tie-ups at an appropriate time.

Reverse migration

Maintaining that the ‘navaratna’ promises made to the people during the recent plenary were implementable, he said it was the TDP that had made impractical promises and cheated the farmers and other sections after coming to power.

Anticipating reverse migration from the TDP to the YSRC ahead of the elections in 2019, he said: “There will no place for the MLAs who switched over to the TDP after winning on the YSRC ticket. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will selectively admit leaders keen on joining the YSRC.”

The party would fight for early completion of the Veligonda project within and outside the Assembly, he said.

Reiterating that the party decided to support NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential elections, he wondered how could the YSRC support Ms. Meira Kumar, a candidate of the Congress. Moreover, the Congress was responsible for foisting cases against Mr. Jagan, he added.