Emergency Landing Runway on NH 16 in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh tested successfully by Indian Air Force

March 18, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - BAPATLA

Six combat jets, including four Sukhoi Su-30s and two Hawks, flew at a height of around 5 feet or even below by opening all landing gears on the 4.1-km long and 33 meters wide Emergency Landing Runway (ELR) constructed on the National Highway 16 at Pichukalagudipadu village in Korisapadu mandal of Bapatla district, on Monday (March 18). The Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities have also successfully landed two transport aircraft, including one AN 30 and one Dornier, on the ELR strip.

Though the fighter jets did not land on the ELR stretch, flying at such a low altitude with all landing gears is equal to landing and taking off, said officers from the IAF.

Group Captain J.P. Yadav said that the IAF planned to test the ELR by flying eight aircraft on the ELR strip, including four fighter jets and two transport aircraft (one AN-32 and one Dornier) on Monday.

It may be noted that this is the second time the IAF has successfully tested the ELR. The first test was in December 2022, but they did not land any transport aircraft or fighter jets at that time.

Fighter Jets

The Sukhoi Su-30 is a twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable fighter aircraft. The IAF tested the ELR with four Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets on Monday.

In the first round, all four Su-30 aircraft flew in a single-line formation at about 500 feet over the runway. In the second round, each of these four fighter jets flew one after another and overshot the runway at a height of around 5 feet by opening its undercarriage and landing gears. They almost took the landing position but did not land.

Following the Sukhoi Su-30, two Hawks performed the same exercise. Te overshooting exercise helps in understanding the position and quality of the runway, IAF officers said.

Transport aircrafts

The AN-32 first checked the runway and then flew past the VIP gallery arranged near the ELR. In the third round of visits, the AN-32 successfully landed on the runway. After landing, it rolled three times from one end to another by taking two U-turns, stayed on the runway for about seven minutes, and then took off.

Later, the Dornier, a twin-engine turboprop, highly versatile multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft, landed on the runway on its second visit, stayed for 7-8 minutes, and then took off.

After concluding the test run, the Bapatla District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that everything went well and it was a great achievement for our nation.

He added that, from now on, this ELR could be used by the IAF any day and any time. He said that the district police would be able to make it available for the Air Force within hours in case of emergency.