EMC to elect Mayor, two Deputy Mayors on July 30

Election of second Deputy Mayor in 11 Municipal Corporations too on that day

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday issued a notification for the conduct of a special meeting for the election of Mayor and two Deputy Mayors in the Eluru Municipal Corporation (EMC) on July 30.

Counting of votes for the election of candidates to these posts was stopped in March due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In a statement, SEC Secretary K. Kanna Babu said notices for the special meeting would be served on the elected ward members and ex officio members of the EMC by July 26.

Indirect election for the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in 11 Municipal Corporations of Vizianagaram, Greater Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur, and Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons in 75 Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats in the State were conducted on March 18 this year.

The government recently made amendments to the Acts governing the Urban Local Bodies to provide for election of second Deputy Mayor in the Municipal Corporations and second Vice-Chairperson in Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats.

In response to a request by the government, the SEC notified elections for the offices of second Deputy Mayor in the above mentioned 11 civic corporations and second vice-chairperson in 75 Municipalities/ Nagar panchayats also on July 30, said the statement.