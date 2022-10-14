Embryo transfer technology to change face of dairying in Andhra Pradesh

Better days are ahead for indigenous breed of cattle as the Andhra Pradesh Livestock Development Agency has evolved an action plan to popularise embryo transfer technology. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

ADVERTISEMENT

ONGOLE

Artificial insemination for breed improvement had come as a boon for farmers in drought-prone parts of Andhra Pradesh including Prakasam and Nellore districts, to usher in a 'white revolution' by optimising productivity in the past by primarily focusing on selection of quality bull. Now the embryo transfer technology is all set to become a game changer with the Andhra Pradesh Livestock Development Agency (APLDA) aggressively going to the doorstep of farmers and farmer organisations to provide animal breeding service with focus on indigenous breed of cattle including the world-famous Ongole breed, the pride of Prakasam district.

‘’We will apply the latest technologies to multiply the superior bovine germplasm and present the benefits of advanced research programmes on cattle and buffalo development to farmers and Goshalas at their doorstep,” its Chief Executive Officer Dr. M. Srinivasa Rao says on the eve of a training programme for technical staff and a group of progressive farmers at the State-run Chadalawada farm near here to produce superior Ongole and Burrah breeds of cattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three farms, including the one at Chintaladevi in SPSR Nellore district, has been selected for popularisation of in vitro fertilization (IVF)/embryo transfer technology to increase the availability of High Genetic Merit(HGM) Ongole bulls for multiplication and propagation of elite animals in an exponential manner.

''We will also promote the use of sex-sorted semen in IVF in a big way to produce offspring of desired sex in higher number using this technology and improve productivity.'' he says.

In artificial insemination bull selection is the main focus and it will take three generations to get the original breed. Whereas the ET combines both elite male and elite female factors, which enables genetic progress of 100% to be achieved within one generation (roughly 3 years), adds the Chadalawada farm Deputy Director B. Ravi. ''It is possible to produce over 50 calves per donor per year through IVF/ET, roughly more than double what is possible through Multiple Ovulation Embryo Transfer Technology,'' he explains while giving details of a pilot breeding project taken up at the farm. An Ongole cow with good calving history has been selected for in-vitro culture and is all set to deliver a superior Gir calf shortly.

Progressive farmers are being roped in for IVF embryo production guided by the APLDA farm. They should sell embryos to fellow farmers at a cost fixed by the government and through the APLDA after providing surrogate animals, he adds.