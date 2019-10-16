Embrace technology to crack cases, says Home Minister

Home Minister M. Sucharita has asked the probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to keep themselves abreast with latest technology to crack cases as the nature of crime has been witnessing a change because of globalisation.

She was speaking at the passing-out parade of 25 probationary DSPs, who included 11 women, at the APSP 6th Battalion in Mangalagiri on Wednesday. They had completed one year training programme at the Anantapur Police Training College.

Stressing the need to focus on crime against women and children, Ms. Sucharita asked the probationary DSPs to be sincere and maintain standards and discipline.

Respect people’s rights: DGP

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, while welcoming the probationary DSPs into the police family, appealed to them to respect the rights of the people and be sensitive towards the weaker and vulnerable sections of society.

“The new DSPs should try to change the image of the Police Department and maintain high standards and professionalism,” Mr. Sawang said.

IGP (Training) N. Sanjay, who administered the oath to the probationary DSPs, said there were 14 engineering graduates, four MBBS doctors, and a few Ph.D, MCA and M. Pharmacy qualified candidates among the new DSPs.

They were imparted training in dealing with cyber crimes, economic and white collar offences, traffic and disaster management, terrorism, organised crimes and other offences.

The new DPSs would be on probation for two years at the police stations and Greyhounds, the IGP said.

Later, the Home Minister presented trophies to the best performers during the training.