Embrace technology, adapt to changing times, IIT students told

Graduates passing out of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Tirupati) got a rare opportunity to listen to the stalwarts from the academic and industrial domains at their sixth convocation held on Sunday. Infosys co-founder and chairman of Axilor Ventures Kris Gopalakrishnan told the students to buttress the five capabilities needed to strengthen their future in an unpredictable world.

JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal, who is also the Chairman (Board of Directors) of IIT Tirupati, recalled the key initiatives of the Government of India in the field of science and technology like ‘Jai Anusadhan’ and the National Research Foundation scheme, which will be instrumental in driving cutting edge research and development across various sectors.

In his annual report, IIT-Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana recalled the development of the permanent campus at Yerpedu over the years and emphasised on the academic and research activities of the premier institute. Meanwhile, 210 B.Tech degrees, 75 M.Tech degrees, 28 M.Sc degrees, 16 MPP degrees, three MS research degrees, five PhD degrees and one diploma degree were awarded to the students on the occasion.

Anush Mangal was awarded the President’s gold medal for the best academic performance among the B.Tech graduates and Sneha M.S. was awarded the Governor’s prize for the best all-round performance in curricular as well as extracurricular activities among the B.Tech graduates.