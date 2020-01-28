‘Embargo on Net deprivesJ&K youth of LIC jobs’

Embargo on Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir has seriously impacted the recruitment process. Immediately after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last, the Union Government stopped Internet services in the valley.

Some time in August-September last, LIC announced recruitment drive for about 8,000 assistants across India, with 124 posts being earmarked for Jammu and Kashmir. But, due to lack of Internet services the youth from the valley were unable to apply, said A.K. Bhatnagar, vice-president (north) of All India Insurance Employees’ Association.

As there was no Internet, the qualified aspirants were not able to apply and only one person could secure a job out of 124 posts. The other posts were filled by people from other States, said Mohammed Ali Tantare, Jammu and Kashmir (division) president of AIIEA. Both of them were addressing a press conference at the ongoing 25th general conference of All India Insurance Employees’ Association here on Tuesday.

According to K. Venugopal, all India vice-president of AIEEA, a resolution was passed at the conference to protect the civil rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Move opposed

Mr. Venugopal said another resolution was also passed to oppose the Union government’s move to privatise LIC. “LIC is the only PSU that is competing with 22 private companies and despite that it enjoys a share of 74% when it comes to premium and 76 % in polices.”

“LIC has over 46 crore policy holders, the largest in the world and it generates to the tune of ₹4 lakh crore in the shape of premium. This amount is in the hands of the government and can be utilised for development. But despite that the government is planning to disinvest LIC,” said Mr. Venugopal.