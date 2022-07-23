Elusive tiger’s pugmarks found in Ellippi forest in Vizag division

District officials suspect it is moving towards Vizianagaram, alert their counterparts

The tiger caught in the camera trap in a forest area of Anakapalli district a few days ago. Photo: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

The Forest Department has traced the pugmarks of the elusive sub-adult tiger that has been in the news to Ellippi Reserve Forest, located in the Visakhapatnam division.

The pugmarks were found on Friday after it made an unsuccessful attempt on a bovine. The injured animal was also found and the bite marks confirmed that it was a tiger, said the DFO, Visakhapatnam, Anant Shankar.

The carcass of another bovine was found near Venkanapalem village in K. Kothapadu mandal, but it was later confirmed as a dog kill.

The latest pugmarks suggested that the tiger was moving towards Vizianagaram district. The forest officials of Vizianagaram had been alerted, he said.

The tiger stayed near Chintalapalem village for about four days from July 17. It also killed an adult cow. The movement of the tiger was captured in the camera traps, but it did not return to its kill, even as the forest officials with the chemical immobilisation team lay in wait.

This indicated that the tiger was aware of human presence avoided human contact. It was elusive and did not fall for the baits in the traps that were set up, said Mr. Anant.

It was moving mostly at night and was a dispersing tiger, covering a distance of about 8 to 10 km per day. “It will eventually move to some forest area with suitable conditions and settle down,” said the DFO.

The Forest Department has been continuously monitoring the movement of the tiger, ever since its first sighting about two months ago in East Godavari district.

The department has deputed a drone team and set up infrared sensors and night vision cameras, apart from a number of teams to track its movements.

Night patrolling

Special night patrol teams are also moving in the area and alerting the villagers. Leaflets with dos and don’ts are being distributed.

Two veterinarians and animal helpers, along with necessary tools, a rescue van, a transport cage and tranquillising equipment have been kept ready for any emergency.

The inclement weather due to the monsoon has also made the task of the forest officials very difficult, but they are hopeful that the tiger will move to its source or a suitable tiger habitat.