Elusive dacoits nabbed in Nellore

Nellore Police on Sunday nabbed seven memebrs of a 14-member dacoity gang that had struck a series of wine shops in different parts of the State and decamped with the liquor sale collections worth ₹99 lakh,

After over two years and six months of pursuing, the police caught them at Mudhivarthipalem village near Indukurpet in Nellore district late on Saturday.

Police seized five motor cycles, an equal number of mobile phones and ₹20,000 in cash from the accused R. Durga Rao, M. Mahendra, Anil Kumar, A. Suvarthaiah and Mallikarjun.

The motor-cycle-borne gangsters conducted recce several times before breaking open liquor shops at as many as 45 places in Nellore, Prakasam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts.

They consumed alcohol to the hilt before decamping with the collections accumulated in the cash box through sale of liquor late, in the night, South Coastal Deputy Inspector General of Police C.M. Trivikram Varma said.

The gangsters fatally hit two watchmen, Chattu Somaiah (61) and Sunkara Appala Naidu (55), with iron rods who offered stiff resistance to their attempt to loot the wine shops. ‘

A comprehensive probe and use of latest information and communication technology led to a special team cracking the cases.

One of the dacoits, Mahesh who had worked in a liquor shop in the past would decide when to strike at a particular liquor shop, since the shopkeepers usually deposit the money in banks approximately once in seven days.

Five of the arrested by the police were sent to remand while two minor boys were sent to a juvenile home.

Efforts were intensified to nab seven other offenders in this connection, Nellore Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao said.