Eluru town reels under stinking state of affairs

Minister directs civic body to take up sanitation drive

The sight of stagnating sewage water in blocked drainages, overflowing garbage bins and heaps of garbage dumped in canals is what residents wake up to in many parts of Eluru town.

Garbage dumps were seen in many places in Powerpeta, Kothapeta and other areas in the town. There was pigs and mosquito menace, which was causing fever and other communicable diseases.

The Tangellamudi canal, which was overflowing in the middle of the town, was seen filled with heaps of garbage. The canal overflowed from the low-level bridge during the recent rains as garbage was dumped in the canal, the locals said.

Stinking drainages were seen in Sanivarapupeta, Dakshina Veedhi and other areas and pigs were freely moving in the colonies. Locals said that the garbage bins were not cleared for the last few days.

“Eluru is represented by Health Minister. But, most unhygienic conditions were seen in many colonies. Open drainage system, uncleared garbage bins, plastic material chocking drainages and canals and water logging in low lying areas are the major problems in the town,” said B. Kanaka Durga of Kothapeta area.

“The hotel managements will dump the waste in open places and the fish and chicken shop owners will throw the waste in abandoned areas. Nauseating smell was emanating from the drainages, which were not desilted for the last few days. The municipal and the public health wing officials should take steps to clear the drainages and canals and take steps to prevent dumping of waste in open places,” said an engineering Ch. Niharika.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas visited a few places in the city and directed the officials to take up sanitation drive immediately. He asked the staff to chlorinate the water and conduct door-to-door survey to prevent diseases.

Residents of Sanivarapupeta urged the municipal corporation officials to take up anti-larvae operations in drainages and release oil balls to prevent mosquito menace.

“We suspect that the out break of the mysterious illness was due to lack of sanitation, pig and mosquito menace, poor drainage and drinking water supply. Besides, officials should also check the presence of pesticide contents in water samples,” said B. Shruthi, a housewife.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a video conference held with the minister and the officials of various departments enquired about the situation in Eluru town.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Collector Revu Mutyala Raju, Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, Director of Public Health Dr. Geeta Prasadini, Additional Director Dr. Savithri, Regional Director Dr. Vanisri, officials of AIIMS, IPM, WHO and organisations participated.

