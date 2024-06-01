ADVERTISEMENT

Eluru Range IGP inspects strongroom, security arrangements

Published - June 01, 2024 10:47 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

He enquires about the number of returning officers and other staff and agents deployed as well as the arrangements made for the staff in the centr

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel checking Eluru Range IGP, G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, during his visit to the strongroom at Krishna University in Machilipatnam, on Saturday.

Eluru Range Inspector General of Police (IGP), G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, on Saturday, visited the strongroom located at Krishna University in Machilipatnam and enquired about the security arrangements in place for the counting of votes on June 4 (Tuesday).

Mr. Kumar, along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi, and other officers inspected the counting centre. He asked Mr. Nayeem, about the number of returning officers and other staff and agents deployed as well as the arrangements made for the staff in the centre.

The SP explained that the counting centre and its surrounding areas have been declared a ‘red zone’, parking spaces have been arranged away from the strongroom and strict vigil will be maintained to prevent outsiders from entering into the centre. Mr. Kumar directed the police to take all necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents on counting day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US