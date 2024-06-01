Eluru Range IGP inspects strongroom, security arrangements

Eluru Range Inspector General of Police (IGP), G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, on Saturday, visited the strongroom located at Krishna University in Machilipatnam and enquired about the security arrangements in place for the counting of votes on June 4 (Tuesday).

Mr. Kumar, along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi, and other officers inspected the counting centre. He asked Mr. Nayeem, about the number of returning officers and other staff and agents deployed as well as the arrangements made for the staff in the centre.

The SP explained that the counting centre and its surrounding areas have been declared a ‘red zone’, parking spaces have been arranged away from the strongroom and strict vigil will be maintained to prevent outsiders from entering into the centre. Mr. Kumar directed the police to take all necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents on counting day.