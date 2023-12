December 04, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - ELURU

ELURU

The Eluru district police on Monday seized four tonnes of poultry waste while it was being transported to be used in an aqua pond under Pedapadu police limits. In an official release, Nuzvid DSP Ashok Kumar Goud has said that the cases have been booked against aqua pond owner and the driver of the vehicle in which the duo transported the poultry waste that would be burnt by the police.

