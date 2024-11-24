 />

Eluru police arrests man in double murder case

Royyuru Bramaramba and her son, R. Suresh, were found murdered in their house in Mandavalli

Published - November 24, 2024 11:26 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mandavalli police on Sunday said that they arrested Royyuru Nagesh Babu, who allegedly killed his aunt and her son, over a property dispute. Sixty-year-old Royyuru Bramaramba and her son, R. Suresh (20), were found murdered in their house in Mandavalli in Eluru district on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Pratap Shiva Kishore, said one R. Subba Rao, had two wives Nancharamma and Bramaramba. Nancharamma’s son, Nagesh Babu, the accused and Bramaramba’s son, Suresh, the deceased, had a dispute over a house site and a piece of agriculture land.

On November 23 night, Nagesh Babu, attacked Bramaramba and her son with a knife while they were asleep and killed them. The team led by Eluru DSP D. Sravan Kumar and Kaikalur Circle-Inspector V. Ravi Kumar arrested the accused, the SP said.

