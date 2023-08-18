HamberMenu
Eluru officials told to submit report on school dropouts by Aug. 22

August 18, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Friday directed the officials to submit a report on the school and college dropouts by August 22 as part of the Mission Gross Enrolment Ratio (MGER).

At a review meeting with the officials concerned, Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh directed them to find out the reasons that drove the students to discontinue their education. 

Those enrolled in intermediate courses were also reportedly dropping out of colleges in Eluru district, the Collector said and expressed displeasure over the superficial surveys done by some officials on the dropouts.

K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer Mallavarapu Suryateja and other officials were present.

 

