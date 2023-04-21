ADVERTISEMENT

TTD vigilance officials unearth darshan ticket racket involving Eluru MLC Shaik Sabjee

April 21, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The TTD had turned its focus to identify the political representatives resorting to similar activities and reportedly found over 16 of them involved in such acts.  

The Hindu Bureau

The State Government too had issued instructions to the TTD officials to initiate strict action against black marketeers. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

To weed out corruption in Lord Venkateshwara’s temple in Andhra Pradesh, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD’s) vigilance and security officials recently conducted investigations into the frequent visits of Eluru MLC Shaik Sabjee to the hilltop shrine and found that a pilgrim party had deposited ₹1.05 lakh into Mr. Shaik’s driver’s bank account for facilitating darshan to six members.  

Further inquiries also revealed that the MLC allegedly escorted these devotees with fake ID cards for the darshan and in a span of one month, Mr. Shaik had issued 19 recommendation letters for darshan. Majority of the recommendation letters were given to the pilgrims hailing from other states.  

The State Government too had issued instructions to the TTD officials to initiate strict action against black marketeers. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this incident, the TTD had turned its focus to identify the political representatives resorting to similar activities and reportedly found over 16 of them involved in such acts.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US