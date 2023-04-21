HamberMenu
TTD vigilance officials unearth darshan ticket racket involving Eluru MLC Shaik Sabjee

The TTD had turned its focus to identify the political representatives resorting to similar activities and reportedly found over 16 of them involved in such acts.  

April 21, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
The State Government too had issued instructions to the TTD officials to initiate strict action against black marketeers. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

To weed out corruption in Lord Venkateshwara’s temple in Andhra Pradesh, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD’s) vigilance and security officials recently conducted investigations into the frequent visits of Eluru MLC Shaik Sabjee to the hilltop shrine and found that a pilgrim party had deposited `1.05 lakh into Mr. Shaik’s driver’s bank account for facilitating darshan to six members.  

Further inquiries also revealed that the MLC allegedly escorted these devotees with fake ID cards for the darshan and in a span of one month, Mr. Shaik had issued 19 recommendation letters for darshan. Majority of the recommendation letters were given to the pilgrims hailing from other states.  

The State Government too had issued instructions to the TTD officials to initiate strict action against black marketeers. 

Following this incident, the TTD had turned its focus to identify the political representatives resorting to similar activities and reportedly found over 16 of them involved in such acts.  

