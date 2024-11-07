Eluru Government Medical College named after biochemist Yellapragada SubbaRow

Minister for Health, Medical and Medical Education Y. Satya Kumar Yadav has announced on a social media platform that the Government Medical College, Eluru, would be named after biochemist Yellapragada SubbaRow.

SubbaRow, born in 1895 in Bhimavaram and a student of the Madras Medical College, is credited with discovering drugs for Filariasis and the role of phosphocreatine and adenosine triphosphate (ATP) in muscular activity. He is also known for his pioneering work on the development of chemotherapy.

Announcing the decision on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on Thursday (November 7), the Minister expressed his happiness that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu accepted the proposal of naming the college after the world-famous scientist. He also expressed his gratitude towards Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for proposing the name.

The MInister said SubbaRow’s research and work in the field of Biochemistry has helped save millions of lives throughout the world. Thanks to him, today we have access to antibiotics such as tetracyline, which is used in treating infections caused by bacteria such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, the Minister added.

It may be noted that recently the Government Medical College, Machilipatnam, was named after Pingali Venkayya, designer of the National Flag. Both the Eluru and Machilipatnam colleges were part of the five government medical colleges that the YSRCP government inaugurated last year. The other three are in Nandyal, Vizianagaram and Rajamahendravaram.

Unlike a few political parties that name the institutes after their own, the NDA government is striving to continue to legacies of great persons and keep their memories alive, the Minister said.