Eluru District Collector holds flood preparedness meeting, directs officials on relief measures

Officers have been asked to monitor the rainfall and water levels in the catchment areas of the rivers, shift pregnant women, patients and children to relief camps

Updated - July 08, 2024 10:09 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 10:02 pm IST - VELERUPADU (ELURU DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Eluru District Collector, K. Vetri Selvi, having lunch with the children at an Anganwadi centre in Damacharla village of Kuknur mandal on Monday.

District Collector K. Vetri Selvi has directed officials to strengthen the bunds, arrange boats, expert swimmers, relief camps and supply ration to vulnerable villagers immediately.

Speaking at the flood preparedness meeting held at Velerupadu village of Eluru district on Monday, the Collector asked the officers to monitor the rainfall and water levels in the catchment areas of the rivers. She directed the Revenue, Tribal Welfare, Panchayat Raj, Health, Transport, Fisheries and the ITDA department officers to prepare an action plan to prevent any casualties during floods.

“Steps should be taken to shift pregnant women, patients and children to relief camps. Officials shall identify the habitations likely to be affected by floods and shift the villagers in advance,” Ms. Vetri Selvi said.

Doctors of Health departments must maintain medicine stock while the Tahsildars and Mandal Parishad Development officers and Tribal Welfare officers must keep groceries, vegetables, milk and other essentials ready in the relief camps, the Collector said.

Visit to Anganwadi centre

Later, Ms. Vetri Selvi visited the Anganwadi centre at Damacharla village in Kukunur mandal, where she tasted the food alongside the students and inspected the menu chart. She instructed the Anganwadi supervisor and caretakers to maintain high food quality. She also visited the R&R colony and interacted with the displaced families.

ITDA Project Officer M. Surya Teja, RDOs Srihari, K. Addaiah, District Panchayat Officer T. Srinivas Viswanadh, Deputy Transport Commissioner Santha Kumari, MROs and other officers accompanied the Collector.

