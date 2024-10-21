Eluru district administration aims to procure 3.40 lakh MT paddy for Kharif 2024-25

The Eluru district administration has devised plans to procure 3.40 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for Kharif season 2024-25. District Joint Collector P. Dhatri Reddy said that paddy was cultivated on 1,80,000 acres in the district during the 2024-25 Kharif crop season, and the yield is expected to be around 5.60 lakh metric tonnes, of which, around 3.40 lakh metric tonnes will be procured.

The Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (APSCSCL) will act as the nodal agency for procurement, with the support of cooperative societies — Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS), and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). APSCSCL will begin purchasing paddy at the MSP of ₹2,300 per quintal for common varieties and ₹2,320 for Grade A varieties from October 22 (Tuesday).

250 procurement centres

Ms. Dhatri Reddy said that about 250 paddy procurement centres at Rythu Seva Kendras would be involved and around 12 lakh gunny bags would be kept ready for the procurement process. GPS-fitted vehicles, in collaboration with lorry unions, rice millers, and private vehicle owners, would be used for transportation under the supervision of the district transport officer. Farmers will also have the option to transport their paddy using GPS-equipped personal vehicles, she added.

The paddy will be procured at minimum support price (MSP) directly at farmers’ threshing area. The APSCSCL would bear all associated costs, including transportation and gunny bags. This year, instead of the usual randomisation system, the procured paddy will be directly sent to nearby rice mills for processing, the Joint Collector said.

To monitor the procurement process, special officers will be appointed at the field level in each mandal. For farmers seeking advice and information, or to lodge complaints, a district-level control room has been set up (Control Room Numbers: 08812-230448, 7702003584; Toll-Free: 18004256453).