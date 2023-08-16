Eluru Collector orders inquiry after surgical equipment found in woman’s abdomen

August 16, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh ordered an inquiry into a case of alleged medical negligence in which the doctors reportedly left surgical equipment in the abdomen of a patient during a surgery performed at the Eluru Government General Hospital (GGH).

According to sources, a C-section procedure was performed on G. Swapna, hailing from S. Kothapalli village in Pedapadu mandal, at the Eluru GGH on April 19.

After her discharge from the hospital, she complained of abdominal pain several times and took some medicines after consulting the doctors.

However, she complained of severe pain on August 8. The doctors of the Eluru GGH referred her to the Vijayawada GGH. She underwent several tests at the Vijayawada GGH and the doctors confined the presence of surgical equipment in her abdomen. Ms. Swapna underwent surgery at the Vijayawada GGH and the equipment was removed from her abdomen.

“An inquiry has been ordered after the issue came to my notice and Eluru GGH Superintendent A.V.R. Mohan has been instructed to submit a report. Another inquiry is being done by the experts. We will record the statements of the patient, her family members and the doctors who performed the surgery. Action will be taken based on the inquiry reports,” the Collector added.