Eluru Collector assures priority to outsource ex-servicemen in government posts 

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh on October 18 (Tuesday) assured to give priority to ex-servicemen in recruitment for government posts through outsourcing mode in future. 

In a meeting with the District Sainik Welfare authorities here, Mr. Prasanna has listed out various issues of the ex-servicemen of the Army, Navy and Airforce and promised to take necessary action to ensure employment opportunities for them.

The Collector has also promised to provide employment and entrepreneurial training under the aegis of the AP State Skill Development Corporation and District Industries Department.

“The ex-servicemen should form into groups of 25 people to design any training programme. The banks will also offer the aid to start any entrepreneurial activities,” said Mr. Prasanna. The allocation of land for the District Sainik Bhavan was also discussed in the meeting. 

Eluru District Sainik Welfare Officer K.V. Prasada Rao, District Revenue Officer A.V.N.S. Murthy and other officials were present. 


