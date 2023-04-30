HamberMenu
Eluru Collector asks farmers not to fall for private dairies’ hike in milk procurement prices

New prices offered by private dairies remains less than Amul’s price in Andhra Pradesh; Collector asks officers to make farmers aware of strategies of private dairies

April 30, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - ELURU 

The Hindu Bureau

Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh appealed to dairy farmers not to be tempted by the new milk procurement prices offered by private dairies in the wake of the success of ‘Jagananna Palavelluva’ programme.

Amul offered up to ₹78 a litre as part of the Amul-Andhra Pradesh pact, which was higher than what the private dairies offered. The agreement aims at disrupting the dominance of private dairies.

The Collector was speaking at a coordination meeting with the officials of animal husbandry and co-operative departments and rural development authority here on Saturday.

“Prior to the implementation of Jagananna Palavelluva programme, private dairies paid ₹50 a litre of milk. Now, they are offering above ₹50, but that is still less than Amul’s price (up to ₹78 a litre). The farmers need to be cautious about the sudden hike offered by private dairies,” said Mr. Prasanna, who directed the officers to alert dairy farmers on the business strategies employed by private dairies in Eluru district. 

The officials have been told to increase milk production by supporting dairy farmers and spreading awareness on the existing programmes for them. Joint-Collector B. Lavanya Veni, District Rural Development Authority project director Mr. Vijaya Raju, district cooperative officer Ms. Praveena and other officers were present.

