Eluru ashram administrator, warden and caretaker held for ‘sexually abusing’ inmates

The Eluru Two Town police arrested B. Sasi Kumar, administrator of Swamy Dayananda Saraswathi Girls Ashram at Ameenapeta, his wife and warden B. Phanisri and caretaker B. Lavanya on charges of sexually abusing the inmates of the ashram.

Sasi Kumar, who is also the Hostel Welfare Officer in Erraguntapalli, allegedly took a few girls for an outing on the pretext of giving training in photography and sexually abused them, Eluru Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore told the media on September 20 (Friday).

The SP said the investigation revealed that Sasi Kumar’s wife, Phanisri, and his niece Lavanya, used to send the inmates of the asram with him in guise of photo shoot.

“Lavanya allegedly brought an eighth class student of the ashram on her two-wheeler and handed over the girl to Sasi Kumar on September 15. He allegedly took the minor to Bapatla in a car and kept her in a boys’ hostel where he sexually abused her,” Mr. Pratap Shiva Kishore said.

Chennai-based Swamy Dayananda Saraswathi Ashram is running ten facilities in Andhra Pradesh. Sasi Kumar took charge of the ashram from Sesham Raju, a senior citizen, some three months ago. He gave jobs to Lavanya and Phanisri in the ashram. He would resort to illegal activities, the SP said.

“A team led by Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police D. Sravan Kumar and Two Town CI Venkata Ramana arrested the accused in Eluru on September 20 (Friday),” Mr. Pratap Shiva Kishore said.

Cases have been registered against the ashram administrator, warden and caretaker under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and other charges, the SP added.

“We have seized a car, two two-wheelers and mobile phones from the accused. They would be produced in the court,” the DSP said.

