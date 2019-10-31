Eluru apartment watchman turns ‘serial killer’

Close on the heels of serial killings allegedly committed by a woman, Jolly Shaju, in Koodathayi village, Kerala, a similar case came to light with the West Godavari police nabbing a watchman-turned-realtor, Shiva. He has allegedly committed eight murders in a planned manner in the last few years.

Police unearthed the crimes committed by V. Simhadri alias Chillari Shiva in East and West Godavari, and Krishna districts in a five-year span.

Shiva, who runs a laundry, worked as a watchman in an apartment complex in Eluru, and he reportedly confessed to the gruesome killings. He had turned into a realtor, and posed himself as a fortune teller to woo his victims.

Shiva’s modus operandi was to lure them on the pretext of offering some special coins and idols of gods which he claimed to have supernatural powers, and collect ransom from them. Later, he would kill the victims by offering poison-laced ‘prasadam’.

Doubtful death

On October 16, a physical education teacher of KPDT School in the town, Nagaraju, died mysteriously. Neighbours and friends suspected he died of cardiac arrest. But his family members expressed doubt on the death and approached the police, who booked a suspicious death case.

Strengthening their suspicion, the post-mortem report revealed that Nagaraju died due to poisoning. Based on the mobile phone call data, police took Shiva into custody, and during questioning he spilled the beans.

Cyanide used?

Police are trying to find out whether Shiva poisoned or used cyanide to kill the victims, as all the murders he committed were treated as heart attacks, and no signs of poisoning were observed.

“While running a laundry in the apartment, Shiva mediated for sale of a flat and he got Rs.20,000 as commission. Slowly, he entered into real estate business. Then he came into contact with rice pulling and treasure hunt gangs,” a police officer said.

Fatal prasadam

“In almost all the cases, Shiva offered some coins and idols to his victims, saying they have supernatural powers. And, they would become wealthy if they kept them in their homes. To convince the victims, Shiva told that he became rich in the same manner and a few MLAs, ministers and officers also took the coins from him. After collecting a few lakhs of rupees, the accused would ask the victim to come to a temple to have darshan, and take the ‘prasadam’. The victim would collapse after consuming the ‘prasadam’ and Shiva will make it look like a heart attack,” an investigation officer said.

The West Godavari police formed special teams to investigate the sensational case. Investigation officers are trying to find whether any others were involved in the serial killings.