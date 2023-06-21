HamberMenu
Elimination of poverty, unity among communities will be real tribute to B.R. Ambedkar in Konaseema, says Pawan Kalyan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not consult the locals and convince them before renaming Konaseema after Ambedkar, alleges the JSP chief

June 21, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - MUMMUDIVARAM 

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
JSP president Pawan Kalyan greeting supporters during the Varahi Yatra at Mummudivaram on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on June 20 (Wednesday) said that elimination of poverty and fostering of unity among all communities will be the real tribute to B.R. Ambedkar in the Konaseema region.

Addressing his first public meeting in the Konaseema region as part of his Varahi Yatra, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “Division on the lines of caste will further hamper development of the fertile region.”

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not initiate any measures to consult the local communities while proposing to rename the Konaseema district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. It was a deliberate attempt to create social tension and disrupt harmony among castes, the JSP chief alleged.

“The local communities that opposed the renaming proposal should have been consulted and convinced on the State government’s idea to prevent riots and disputes,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who asserted that the JSP was never against the renaming of the district.

‘I draw inspiration from Balayogi’

Referring to the days of former Lok Sabha Speaker G.M.C. Balayogi, he said, “Balayogi’s contribution to the development of the region is still visible. After his demise, the region’s development has been ignored.”

“Even in 2023, the fishermen of the region are struggling to get access to safe drinking water and health infrastructure. I draw inspiration from Balayogi, and will strive for the development of the region if our party is voted to power in 2024,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

“The prosperity of Andhra Pradesh will be in jeopardy if the Godavari farmers are in despair. However, the JSP will always be with the Godavari farmers to fight for their cause,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who claimed that he had no plans of “retiring from politics,” irrespective of the results in the 2024 elections.

Scores of JSP supporters thronged the public meeting and took out rallies in support of the yatra.

