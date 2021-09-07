Eligible journalists will get all govt. benefits: Sajjala

Adviser (Public Affairs) to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the State government is committed to providing all schemes and subsidies to all eligible journalists in the State.

He was speaking at a meeting organised by the AP Working Journalists’ Federation (APWJF) in the city on Monday.

According to a release, he said the government does not categorise journalists based on the size of the organisation they work for. However, there was a need to identify persons posing as journalists, he said.

Mr. Sajjala said that the State government was contemplating allocation of land to journalists along with government officers in the Middle Income Group (MIG) category and soon guidelines would be issued.

He said delay in issuance of accreditations was caused due to various issues and there would be no further delays. He said small publications were given exemption from submitting GST details but the government would not consider requests from persons not affiliated to any organisation.