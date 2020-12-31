Eligibility the only criterion for house sanction: Minister

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna has made it clear that the State government will not entertain any recommendation while selecting beneficiaries for the ‘Nava Ratnalu’ including the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme, but for the prescribed eligibility criteria.
Addressing the gathering during the distribution of house-site pattas to the beneficiaries in Samarlakota municipality here on Wednesday, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that those meeting the eligibility criteria of the housing scheme were being encouraged to apply and guaranteed of the sanction within 90 days after field inspection by the Secretariat staff.
Amul project
Referring to the State government's collaboration with Amul, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna observed that the dairy project would change the fate of dairy farmers in the State, providing the latter access to competitive market with an assurance of huge benefits. “The Amul-Andhra Pradesh project has been designed to guarantee a profit of at least ₹4 of profit per litre,” said the Minister.
East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said that the 55-acre housing site was spared near the Samarlakota-Prathipadu road for the 2,800 beneficiaries in Samarlakota municipality.
“We are distributing the house-site patta along with documents assuring construction of a house on the site,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy. Former Home Minister and Peddapuram MLA N. China Rajappa, Kakinada MP V. Geetha and other public representatives were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath