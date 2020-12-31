Eligibility the only criterion for house sanction: Minister

Venu Gopala Krishna distributes pattas to beneficiaries in Samarlakota

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna has made it clear that the State government will not entertain any recommendation while selecting beneficiaries for the ‘Nava Ratnalu’ including the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme, but for the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Addressing the gathering during the distribution of house-site pattas to the beneficiaries in Samarlakota municipality here on Wednesday, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that those meeting the eligibility criteria of the housing scheme were being encouraged to apply and guaranteed of the sanction within 90 days after field inspection by the Secretariat staff.

Amul project

Referring to the State government's collaboration with Amul, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna observed that the dairy project would change the fate of dairy farmers in the State, providing the latter access to competitive market with an assurance of huge benefits. “The Amul-Andhra Pradesh project has been designed to guarantee a profit of at least ₹4 of profit per litre,” said the Minister.

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said that the 55-acre housing site was spared near the Samarlakota-Prathipadu road for the 2,800 beneficiaries in Samarlakota municipality.

“We are distributing the house-site patta along with documents assuring construction of a house on the site,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy. Former Home Minister and Peddapuram MLA N. China Rajappa, Kakinada MP V. Geetha and other public representatives were present.