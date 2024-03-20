GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eleven volunteers removed from service for violating election code

March 20, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven volunteers working in Dommaranandyala village in Mylavaram mandal were removed from their services on Wednesday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) found their presence along with the Jammalamadugu MLA at a rally and meeting on March 17.

Mandal Parishad Development Officer Shamshad Bhanu said that five out of eleven volunteers were fired for participating in the rally, while the other six were removed for taking a selfie with the MLA during the public meeting, thus violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

