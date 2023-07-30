HamberMenu
Eleven railway stations to be developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Vijayawada Division

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager urges people to share their inputs via email or Twitter by August 3

July 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven railway stations in the Vijayawada Division will be developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Introduced by the Indian Railways recently, the stations that have been selected for development are Anankapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Eluru, Kakinada Town, Narasapur, Nidadavolu, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Tadepalligudem, Tenali, and Tuni.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil said in a release on July 30 (Sunday) that the Indian Railways had introduced the scheme to improve the ease of movement of passengers, their convenience and amenities.

Improvement of platform surface, extension of cover over platforms, improvement of station’s facade, installation of 12-metre-wide foot overbridges, and provision of escalators and furniture were proposed under the scheme, he said.

He appealed to the people from the respective locations to share their inputs for the development of the stations.

People can write to the officials by August 3 via email or Twitter tagging @drmvijayawada with hashtags #Naastation (Station name)_ABSS. Emails can be sent to (station code).bzascr@gmail.com.

