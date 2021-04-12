Eleven more deaths, 3,263 new infections in State

The State reported 11 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 3,263 new infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

The cumulative tally increased to 9,28,664 and the death toll reached 7,311 with a death rate of 0.79%.

The number of active cases jumped to 23,115 and the recovery rate further dipped t0 96.72%. The recovery recoveries increased to 8,98,238 as 1,091 patients have recovered in the past day.

The daily positivity rate of the 33,755 samples tested was 9.67% and the overall positivity rate of the 1.54 crore samples was 6.01%.

Chittoor continues to report more deaths by the day. During the past day, it reported five deaths due to COVID while Nellore reported two deaths. Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam reported one new death each.

Chittoor also has the highest number of active cases at 4,326, while West Godavari has only 258 active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,951), Chittoor (94,814), West Godavari (94,754), Guntur (82,461), Anantapur (69,656), Nellore (65,258), Visakhapatnam (65,162), Prakasam (63,842), Kurnool (63,239), Kadapa (57,125), Krishna (53,135), Srikakulam (48,319) and Vizianagaram (42,053).