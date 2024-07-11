ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven IPS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh

Published - July 11, 2024 10:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Kumar Vishwajeet is Principal Secretary (Home), S.V. Rajasekhara Babu is NTR Police Commissioner

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The State government has issued orders transferring 11 IPS officers. Orders to this effect were issued late in the night on Thursday.

Principal Secretary to Government (Home Department) Harish Kumar Gupta was transferred and posted as Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) and Kumar Vishwajeet was posted as Principal Secretary (Home).

Anjana Sinha, Chairman, A.P. Road Safety Authority, was placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General, Special Protection Force. Madireddy Pratap was posted as Director-General, A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services, relieving Dr. Shankha Brata Bagchi.

Ch. Srikanth, IGP, was transferred and posted as IGP (Law and Order), S.V. Rajasekhara Babu, Chairman, A.P. State-level Police Recruitment Board, was transferred and posted as NTR Police Commissioner, vice P.H.D. Ramakrishna, was transferred.

Mr. Ramakrishna was posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Provisioning and Logistics. Gopinath Jatti, DIG, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Visakhapatnam Range, vice Vishal Gunni was transferred.

On transfer, Mr. Vishal Gunni, is directed to report to the Director General of Police (DGP-HoPF) for further posting.

Dr. Koya Praveen DIG, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as DIG, Kurnool Range, vice Ch. Vijaya Rao was transferred and directed to report to the DGP, for further posting.

