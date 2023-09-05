ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven IPS officers and 35 Deputy Collectors transferred in Andhra Pradesh

September 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

While Ravi Shankar is posted as Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police, Thrivikrama Varma is posted as Inspector General of Police, Special Protection Force

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh Government transferred 11 IPS officers and 35 Deputy Collectors on September 5 (Tuesday) though G.O. Rt. Nos. 1778 and 1777 respectively.

A. Ravi Shankar, a 1994 batch IPS officer, presently serving as Additional Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement, was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, in place of C.M. Thrivikrama Varma.

Mr. Varma, a 2005 batch IPS officer, was posted as Inspector General of Police, Special Protection Force (SPF).

Kumar Vishwajeet, a 1994 batch IPS officer, presently serving as Additional DGP, Railways, was transferred and posted as Additional Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement, and Ex Officio Principal Secretary, General Administration (Vigilance & Enforcement) Department.

Siddharth Kaushal, Superintendent of Police, Octopus, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kadapa district, in place of K.K.N. Anburajan.

Mr. Anburajan was posted as Superintendent of Police of Anantapur district in place of K. Srinivasa Rao, who was transferred as DCP (Law and Order), Visakhapatnam.

Vasana Vidhya Sagar Naidu, presently DCP (L&O), Visakhapatnam, was posted as Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds.

Krishna Rao Boddepalli, presently Superintendent of Police of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Annamayya district, in place of R. Gangadhar Rao, who was posted as Commandant of 14th Battalion in Anantapur.

Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Group Commander, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, ACB and P. Jagadeesh was posted as Superintendent of Police, East Godavari district.

