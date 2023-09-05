HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eleven IPS officers and 35 Deputy Collectors transferred in Andhra Pradesh

While Ravi Shankar is posted as Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police, Thrivikrama Varma is posted as Inspector General of Police, Special Protection Force

September 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh Government transferred 11 IPS officers and 35 Deputy Collectors on September 5 (Tuesday) though G.O. Rt. Nos. 1778 and 1777 respectively.

A. Ravi Shankar, a 1994 batch IPS officer, presently serving as Additional Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement, was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, in place of C.M. Thrivikrama Varma.

Mr. Varma, a 2005 batch IPS officer, was posted as Inspector General of Police, Special Protection Force (SPF).

Kumar Vishwajeet, a 1994 batch IPS officer, presently serving as Additional DGP, Railways, was transferred and posted as Additional Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement, and Ex Officio Principal Secretary, General Administration (Vigilance & Enforcement) Department.

Siddharth Kaushal, Superintendent of Police, Octopus, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kadapa district, in place of K.K.N. Anburajan.

Mr. Anburajan was posted as Superintendent of Police of Anantapur district in place of K. Srinivasa Rao, who was transferred as DCP (Law and Order), Visakhapatnam.

Vasana Vidhya Sagar Naidu, presently DCP (L&O), Visakhapatnam, was posted as Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds.

Krishna Rao Boddepalli, presently Superintendent of Police of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Annamayya district, in place of R. Gangadhar Rao, who was posted as Commandant of 14th Battalion in Anantapur.

Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Group Commander, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, ACB and P. Jagadeesh was posted as Superintendent of Police, East Godavari district.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.