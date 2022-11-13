Eleven arrested Sri Lankan fishermen to be produced in court on November 14 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kakinada Marine Police on Sunday arrested 11 Sri Lankan fishermen a day after they were handed over to them by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Visakhapatnam.

On November 10, the ICG personnel had apprehended the 11 fishermen while they were fishing in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, 175 nautical miles off the Kalingapatnam coast in Srikakulam district.

The 11 Sri Lankan fishermen and their boats had been handed over to the Andhra Pradesh Marine Police in Kakinada.

“The 11 Sri Lankan fishermen, along with their two boats and fish catch, were handed over to us on Saturday night. We arrested and registered a case against them on Sunday,” the Kakinada Marine Police told The Hindu.

The 11 fishermen have been identified as Mutumunni Prasanna Silva; Pettagan Sri Saman Kantha Disilva; Veerawardhana Namasiri; Halaba Rohan Chamara Desilva; Mutumerengne Wasantha; Hikkaduva Liyanaga Chameera Prasanna; Kahakachi Patabandige Tarang Priyadarshana; Jayasekhara Vithanage Piyal Kumudi; Kirigeeganage Ajith; Dalawelaga Gukandaga Kishan Madumal; and Marakkala Sanjaya Kumara.

“The fishermen will be produced before a local court on Monday (November 14). Sri Lankan authorities will be communicated about the arrest of their fishermen through the Ministry of External Affairs,” said Circle Inspector V.L.V.K. Sumanth.

The AP Marine Police registered a case under the Territorial Waters, Continental Shelf, Exclusive Economic Zone and Other Maritime Zones Act, 1976.

Fish auctioned

The marine police auctioned 500 kg fish, which included 300 kg tuna fish, which was seized from the two boats.